ONU abre vagas TOTALMENTE gratuitas em mais de 40 cursos a distância: inscreva-se!

Autor Karine Bragione

– Publicado em 23/11/22 16:00

Para quem gosta de estudar e não perde uma oportunidade de um curso grátis, essa notícia é especialmente para você. A ONU – Organizações das Nações Unidas – abriu vagas totalmente gratuitas para dar oportunidade para as pessoas que desejam aprender mais, são mais de 40 cursos que serão disponibilizadas aulas a distância e que possuem parcerias com várias empresas.

Não perca essa chance! Aprimore o seu currículo, e quem sabe você tem oportunidade de entrar dentro dessas empresas parceiras que estão oferecendo o curso de capacitação? É importante destacar que os cursos são em algumas línguas:

  • 3 cursos em português
  • Os demais estão na língua inglesa e francesa

Todos os cursos disponibilizam certificado na conclusão dentro das normas que foram estabelecidas. Confira a lista abaixo

Confira quais são os curso e que língua eles estarão disponibilizados. Imagem: Jeane de Oliveira/ Noticiadamanha.com.br

Lista com os cursos da ONU

Cursos em português: Prevenção de desperdício alimentar (5 horas); Dieta Sustentável (2 horas); Curso online introdutório sobre mudança climática (12 horas).

Cursos em Francês: Intégration du changement climatique dans les politiques nationale, sectorielle et locale (4 horas).

Cursos em Inglês: 

  • Circular Economy in South Africa (2 horas); 
  • Convention on Long-range Transboundary Air Pollution (3.5 horas); 
  • Building Climate Resilience through Ecosystem-based Adaptation Planning (3 horas);
  • How to prevent e-waste? (2 horas); 
  • Gender Equality and Human Rights in Climate Action and Renewable Energy (6 horas); 
  • Mastering National Adaptation Plans: from Start to Finish (3 horas);
  • Introduction to Sustainable Finance (NEW) (10 horas);
  • An Introduction to Climate Change and Human Rights (3.5 horas);
  • Plastic Waste and the Basel Convention (3 horas);
  • National Implementation Plans and the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (3 horas);
  • Introductory Course on Energy Efficient Ship Operation (2 horas);
  • Climate Change Negotiations and Health (3 horas);
  • Indicators for an inclusive green economy: Advanced course (3 horas);
  • Climate Change, Peace and Security: Understanding Climate-Related Security Risks Through an Integrated Lens (4.5 horas);
  • Integrating Climate Change in UNICEF’s Planning and Programming (3 horas);
  • Green Fiscal Policy (2 horas);
  • Green Economy and Trade (2 horas);
  • Indicators for an inclusive green economy: Introductory course (2 horas);
  • Climate Change: From Learning to Action (8 horas);
  • Integrating Climate Risk Information into NAPs (6 horas);
  • Fundamentals on REDD+ (12 horas);
  • Advancing on REDD+ (12 horas);
  • 2 Introduction to Green Economy (10 horas);
  • Open Online Course on Gender and Environment (6 horas);
  • Introduction to Sustainable Finance (2 horas);
  • Sustainable Consumption and Production in Africa (6 horas);
  • Climate Change International Legal Regime (3 horas)
  • Carbon Taxation (12 horas);
  • Green Industrial Policy: Promoting Competitiveness and Structural Transformation (30 horas);
  • Children and Climate Change (2 horas);
  • Cities and Climate Change (2 horas);
  • Human Health and Climate Change (2 horas);
  • Financing Local Adaptation to Climate Change: an Introduction to Performance-Based Climate Resilience Grants 1 hora);
  • Finding the Money – Financing Climate Action (0.45 horas);
  • Making the Right Choices – Prioritizing Adaptation Options (0.45 horas);
  • International Aviation: Intro to States’ Action Plans to Reduce CO2 (2 horas);
  • Climate Information and Services (1 hora);
  • Keeping the Taps Running in a Changing Climate (0.45 horas);
  • Climate Policy and Public Finance (0.30 horas);

