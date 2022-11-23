ONU abre vagas TOTALMENTE gratuitas em mais de 40 cursos a distância: inscreva-se!

Para quem gosta de estudar e não perde uma oportunidade de um curso grátis, essa notícia é especialmente para você. A ONU – Organizações das Nações Unidas – abriu vagas totalmente gratuitas para dar oportunidade para as pessoas que desejam aprender mais, são mais de 40 cursos que serão disponibilizadas aulas a distância e que possuem parcerias com várias empresas.
Não perca essa chance! Aprimore o seu currículo, e quem sabe você tem oportunidade de entrar dentro dessas empresas parceiras que estão oferecendo o curso de capacitação? É importante destacar que os cursos são em algumas línguas:
- 3 cursos em português
- Os demais estão na língua inglesa e francesa
Todos os cursos disponibilizam certificado na conclusão dentro das normas que foram estabelecidas. Confira a lista abaixo
Lista com os cursos da ONU
Cursos em português: Prevenção de desperdício alimentar (5 horas); Dieta Sustentável (2 horas); Curso online introdutório sobre mudança climática (12 horas).
Cursos em Francês: Intégration du changement climatique dans les politiques nationale, sectorielle et locale (4 horas).
Cursos em Inglês:
- Circular Economy in South Africa (2 horas);
- Convention on Long-range Transboundary Air Pollution (3.5 horas);
- Building Climate Resilience through Ecosystem-based Adaptation Planning (3 horas);
- How to prevent e-waste? (2 horas);
- Gender Equality and Human Rights in Climate Action and Renewable Energy (6 horas);
- Mastering National Adaptation Plans: from Start to Finish (3 horas);
- Introduction to Sustainable Finance (NEW) (10 horas);
- An Introduction to Climate Change and Human Rights (3.5 horas);
- Plastic Waste and the Basel Convention (3 horas);
- National Implementation Plans and the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (3 horas);
- Introductory Course on Energy Efficient Ship Operation (2 horas);
- Climate Change Negotiations and Health (3 horas);
- Indicators for an inclusive green economy: Advanced course (3 horas);
- Climate Change, Peace and Security: Understanding Climate-Related Security Risks Through an Integrated Lens (4.5 horas);
- Integrating Climate Change in UNICEF’s Planning and Programming (3 horas);
- Green Fiscal Policy (2 horas);
- Green Economy and Trade (2 horas);
- Indicators for an inclusive green economy: Introductory course (2 horas);
- Climate Change: From Learning to Action (8 horas);
- Integrating Climate Risk Information into NAPs (6 horas);
- Fundamentals on REDD+ (12 horas);
- Advancing on REDD+ (12 horas);
- 2 Introduction to Green Economy (10 horas);
- Open Online Course on Gender and Environment (6 horas);
- Introduction to Sustainable Finance (2 horas);
- Sustainable Consumption and Production in Africa (6 horas);
- Climate Change International Legal Regime (3 horas)
- Carbon Taxation (12 horas);
- Green Industrial Policy: Promoting Competitiveness and Structural Transformation (30 horas);
- Children and Climate Change (2 horas);
- Cities and Climate Change (2 horas);
- Human Health and Climate Change (2 horas);
- Financing Local Adaptation to Climate Change: an Introduction to Performance-Based Climate Resilience Grants 1 hora);
- Finding the Money – Financing Climate Action (0.45 horas);
- Making the Right Choices – Prioritizing Adaptation Options (0.45 horas);
- International Aviation: Intro to States’ Action Plans to Reduce CO2 (2 horas);
- Climate Information and Services (1 hora);
- Keeping the Taps Running in a Changing Climate (0.45 horas);
- Climate Policy and Public Finance (0.30 horas);
