ONU abre vagas TOTALMENTE gratuitas em mais de 40 cursos a distância: inscreva-se!

Para quem gosta de estudar e não perde uma oportunidade de um curso grátis, essa notícia é especialmente para você. A ONU – Organizações das Nações Unidas – abriu vagas totalmente gratuitas para dar oportunidade para as pessoas que desejam aprender mais, são mais de 40 cursos que serão disponibilizadas aulas a distância e que possuem parcerias com várias empresas.

Não perca essa chance! Aprimore o seu currículo, e quem sabe você tem oportunidade de entrar dentro dessas empresas parceiras que estão oferecendo o curso de capacitação? É importante destacar que os cursos são em algumas línguas:

Todos os cursos disponibilizam certificado na conclusão dentro das normas que foram estabelecidas. Confira a lista abaixo

Cursos em português: Prevenção de desperdício alimentar (5 horas); Dieta Sustentável (2 horas); Curso online introdutório sobre mudança climática (12 horas).

Cursos em Francês: Intégration du changement climatique dans les politiques nationale, sectorielle et locale (4 horas).

Cursos em Inglês:

Circular Economy in South Africa (2 horas);

Convention on Long-range Transboundary Air Pollution (3.5 horas);

Building Climate Resilience through Ecosystem-based Adaptation Planning (3 horas);

How to prevent e-waste? (2 horas);

Gender Equality and Human Rights in Climate Action and Renewable Energy (6 horas);

Mastering National Adaptation Plans: from Start to Finish (3 horas);

Introduction to Sustainable Finance (NEW) (10 horas);

An Introduction to Climate Change and Human Rights (3.5 horas);

Plastic Waste and the Basel Convention (3 horas);

National Implementation Plans and the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (3 horas);

Introductory Course on Energy Efficient Ship Operation (2 horas);

Climate Change Negotiations and Health (3 horas);

Indicators for an inclusive green economy: Advanced course (3 horas);

Climate Change, Peace and Security: Understanding Climate-Related Security Risks Through an Integrated Lens (4.5 horas);

Integrating Climate Change in UNICEF’s Planning and Programming (3 horas);

Green Fiscal Policy (2 horas);

Green Economy and Trade (2 horas);

Indicators for an inclusive green economy: Introductory course (2 horas);

Climate Change: From Learning to Action (8 horas);

Integrating Climate Risk Information into NAPs (6 horas);

Fundamentals on REDD+ (12 horas);

Advancing on REDD+ (12 horas);

2 Introduction to Green Economy (10 horas);

Open Online Course on Gender and Environment (6 horas);

Introduction to Sustainable Finance (2 horas);

Sustainable Consumption and Production in Africa (6 horas);

Climate Change International Legal Regime (3 horas)

Carbon Taxation (12 horas);

Green Industrial Policy: Promoting Competitiveness and Structural Transformation (30 horas);

Children and Climate Change (2 horas);

Cities and Climate Change (2 horas);

Human Health and Climate Change (2 horas);

Financing Local Adaptation to Climate Change: an Introduction to Performance-Based Climate Resilience Grants 1 hora);

Finding the Money – Financing Climate Action (0.45 horas);

Making the Right Choices – Prioritizing Adaptation Options (0.45 horas);

International Aviation: Intro to States’ Action Plans to Reduce CO2 (2 horas);

Climate Information and Services (1 hora);

Keeping the Taps Running in a Changing Climate (0.45 horas);