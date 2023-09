Quer aprender inglês DE GRAÇA! Estes 6 perfis do TikTok ensinam

Read along to practice your English and to learn the English phrases TO RACK YOUR BRAIN and TO PICK SOMEONE'S BRAIN In this English lesson I wanted to help you learn the English phrase “to rack your brain”. When you rack your brain, it means you're trying to remember something. Sometimes, when summer ends and school starts again, I run into students on the first day or during the first week of school, and I have to rack my brain a bit to remember their name.Sometimes this happens at market as well. Customers who we get to know over time and whose names we know. Sometimes when the market season starts, we have to rack our brains to remember who they are. So when you rack your brain, it simply means you're trying to remember something. You know that you know it, but you just can't quite remember it. When you're speaking English, sometimes you might need to rack your brain to remember a word that isn't coming to you when you're having a conversation. WANT FREE ENGLISH LESSONS? GO TO YOUTUBE AND SEARCH, "BOB THE CANADIAN" The other phrase I wanted to teach you today is the phrase “to pick someone's brain”. This is when you ask someone for advice about something or ask someone what they think about something. Maybe I want to buy a new car and my friend is an expert on cars. I might want to pick his brain. I might say, Hey, can I pick your brain for a bit? Give him a phone call and say, Can I pick your brain? I'm thinking of buying a new car. What do you think of this one? And then he might tell me. So when you pick someone's brain, it means you ask them for advice. You ask them for information, or you ask them what they think about something. So to review, to rack your brain simply means to try and remember something. You probably have this every once in a while, and to pick someone's brain means to ask them… again… ask them for advice, ask them what they think, ask them for their opinion on something. #englishlesson #englishvocabulary #speakenglish #bobthecanadian